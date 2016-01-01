2023 IWD:BWI releases Global Women Report

As part of its week-long campaign to celebrate the 2023 International Women`s Day, BWI released its Global Women report which showcases the outcomes of its 5th World Congress that are related to women and gender issues and concerns.

BWI said that it is recognising historic women victories in the past and present, while bravely looking to the future. It is also celebrating the major gains of its women affiliates, particularly in its last congress where women workers comprised 31 percent of the delegates, and the realisation of 1/3 women representation in BWI’s World Board.





For this year, BWI will be marking international women’s month by carrying the theme: “Women for Fair Transition: Equality, Peace, Green Jobs.” This is consistent with the decision of BWI in its last congress to underscore climate justice and a just transition as essential elements in achieving a gender-equal world.





Download the Global Women Report in: English Deutsch French Spanish