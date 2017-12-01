Freedom for Myanmar: A webinar on the ILO COI Report and NUG Tripartite Accreditation Council

The Council of Global Unions (CGU) will organise a webinar on 1 February to update the international trade union movement on the situation in Myanmar, particularly the ILO COI Report and NUG Tripartite Accreditation Council, and coordinate strategies in the next ILO Governing Body meeting.

Petition: Protect freedom of association in Panama!

The Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) and LabourStart urgently call on you to join us in demanding that the Panamanian government respect the freedom of association and stop persecuting trade unions.

Petition: Rescind FSC certification in military junta-ruled Myanmar!

The Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) and LabourStart urgently call on you to join us in demanding that the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) reverses its impertinently flawed decision to maintain chain-of-custody certificates and uphold FSC certification systems in Myanmar under military junta rule.

Indonesia: Initiating regulatory improvement to strengthen workplace health and safety in forestry

Two years of fighting for peace, democracy, and freedom in Ukraine

BWI presidium calls for global action and solidarity

